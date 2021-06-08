Tuesday Midday forecast 6.8.21

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murdering woman and boy
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a woman and child and injuring a police officer.Daniel Boulton was..
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a woman and child and injuring a police officer.Daniel Boulton was..
Accumulating snow expected overnight into midday Tuesday
Two friends are holding a sit-down protest to save the only large tree on their road - which one of them used to swing on as a..