Theresa May urges government to reconsider foreign aid cut

Former prime minister Theresa May has urged the government to reconsider cutting its foreign aid, and stick to the promise made in the 2019 manifesto to "proudly maintain [the government's] commitment to spend 0.7% of GNI on development".

She added the impact on the poorest around the world, and the UK's reputation, were other reasons she opposed the cut.

Report by Alibhaiz.

