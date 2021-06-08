Gardeners beware! Three tons of counterfeit cotton seeds seized in southern India

The incident took place in the Suryapet district.

The police officials seized counterfeit cotton seeds worth an estimated USD $96,047 in southern India's Telangana state on June 8.

As footage shows several sacks full of the seized seeds as well as false cotton seed packets.

The police officials seized approximately three tonnes of counterfeit cotton seeds and arrested a total of seven people associated with two gangs.

The officials formed five teams to investigate the seed racket, two of which are working in neighbouring states to uncover the supply of the counterfeit cotton seeds.