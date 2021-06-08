2022 Ford Maverick Flexbed | Autoblog

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a new compact, unibody crew cab pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain.

Ford estimates that the base model Maverick will achieve 40 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined and a total range of 500 miles thanks to its 191-horsepower full hybrid system.

A turbocharged gasoline engine with 250 horsepower and all-wheel drive are available as upgrades.

2,000 pounds of towing and 1,500 pounds of payload capacity are standard, with a 4,000-pound towing package available on gasoline models.

The Maverick will start at $19,995 before destination, with the top-trim Lariat starting below $25,000.