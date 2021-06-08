Climate Expert Johan Rockström Answers Youth Questions

‘I’ve never in my professional life had so much reason to be scared as today’ — Climate expert Johan Rockström explained why he’s both frightened and hopeful for the future while answering important questions from youth activists.

'Breaking Boundaries' documentary examines the steps we need to take as humans to prevent catastrophic failure and another mass extinction events.

NowThis collected questions from young activists around the world for Johan to answer about the climate crisis and climate change, sustainability, activism, the Green New Deal, and more.

Watch the 'Breaking Boundaries' documentary at netflix.com/breakingboundaries.

Contributors: - Aliénor Rougeot from Arctic Angels and www.globalchoices.org.

- John Paul Mejia from the Sunrise Movement.

- Swetha Stotra Bhashyam.

You can read the Youth Manifesto from her and her colleagues at Global Youth Biodiversity Network here: ourfuturewithnature.org.

- Vanessa Nakate, founder of The Rise Up Movement.

