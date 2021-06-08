Websites and Apps Around the World Effected by Major Internet Outage

On Tuesday morning, dozens of countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia and South Africa were effected by an internet outage.

Which took down government websites such as Gov.uk, e-commerce websites like Target and media websites like CNN and 'The New York Times.'.

CNN reports that the problem appeared to be related to an outage at Fastly, a cloud service provider.

The company has said that it has identified and fixed the issue, but many websites appear to still be unavailable for some users.

According to CNN, Fastly has said that the company was still "working to resolve any remaining issues.".

Fastly supports media sites like CNN, The Guardian, 'The New York Times' and many others.

The company also provides content delivery for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Spotify and other services