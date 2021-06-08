The First New Alzheimer's Drug in 20 Years Has Been Approved in the United States

Regulators in the United States have approved the first new treatment for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years.

The BBC reports that the new drug, Aducanumab, targets the underlying cause of Alzheimer's rather than its symptoms. The newly approved drug targets amyloid, a protein that forms abnormal clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer's that can damage cells and lead to dementia.

The decision reportedly paves the way for the drug to receive approval in the U.K. However, scientists remain divided over Aducanumab's potential impact due to uncertainty over the trial results.

Late-stage trials of the drug were halted in 2019, when analysis showed it was not slowing the deterioration of memory and thinking problems. .

Later that year, U.S. manufacturer Biogen reportedly concluded the drug did work, as long as it was administered in higher doses.

The BBC reports that the US Food and Drug Administration said there was "substantial evidence that aducanumab reduces amyloid beta plaques in the brain.".

They added this "is reasonably likely to predict important benefits to patients."