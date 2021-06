Elementary School Community Honors 92-Year-Old Crossing Guard

Students, staff, and family at an elementary school in Florida gave the perfect goodbye to their 92-year-old crossing guard Robert ‘Mr. Bob’ Frew.

Frew finished his last day of work on June 4.

‘Whatever his secret to success is at age 92, we’d like to know,’ the school’s office said.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Frew worked as a crossing guard for 16 years before officially retiring.