Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face

The French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday during a walkabout in southern France.In a video circulating on social media, Macron reached out his hand to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal barrier as the president visited a training college for the hospitality industry.The man, who was dressed in a khaki T-shirt, shouted "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and slapped Macron on the left side of his face.Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man, and another ushered Macron away.The president briefly remained near the crowd, gesturing to someone on the other side of the barrier, before his security agents moved him away.Two people are believe to have been arrested.

The identify of the man who slapped Macron, and his motives, were unclear.Macron was on a visit to the Drome region to meet restaurateurs and students and talk about returning to a normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic.