Hundreds Protest Enbridge Pipeline In Northern Minnesota

More than a thousand protesters, including actress Jane Fonda and indigenous leaders, gathered at a pipeline construction site to demonstrate against the project and call for President Joe Biden to put an end to it.
WCCO 4 News - June 8, 2021
More than a thousand protesters, including actress Jane Fonda and indigenous leaders, gathered at a pipeline construction site to demonstrate against the project and call for President Joe Biden to put an end to it.
WCCO 4 News - June 8, 2021
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Protesters fighting a Canadian-based company’s push to replace an aging oil pipeline across northern..