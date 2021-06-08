Former ‘Dance Moms’ star documents transition on TikTok

Right before the start of Pride Month, former Dance Moms star Zackery Torres announced that they are transitioning."I'm transitioning!" Torres said in the TikTok."That means I'm transgender, if you didn't know.

My pronouns are they/she — which means that 'they' or 'she' are totally fine," they wrote.The 22-year-old also just graduated from the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.Their sophomore year, they came out as non-binary and in the summer of 2020, they published….An Evolving Conversation on Gender: Dance Edition which they made to be a starting point...for members of the dance community to organize around gender inclusivity