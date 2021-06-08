Delivery driver films heartbreaking TikTok after receiving $1 tip

A food delivery driver is sharing his response to receiving a $1 tip for a full hour of work.TikTok user @deliveryguy100 shared a heartbreaking video, seemingly taken right after the order was delivered.The clip is filmed in his car, where he can be seen crying as he speaks.In his video, @deliveryguy100 does not specify which delivery app he works for, or if he works for several.What he does explain is how little he can make on the job.The TikToker goes on to claim that in addition to his $1 tip, he made $2 from the delivery app.TikTok users swarmed to the comments section, mostly to share support for @deliveryguy100