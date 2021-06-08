Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Footage of tornado touching down near Denver

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:42s 0 shares 1 views
A tornado was confirmed to touch down in Weld County, Colorado, near Denver on Monday, June 7 evening.

The National Weather Service had issued Tornado Warning for the area.

