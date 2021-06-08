Lorde Teases Possible New Album 'Solar Power' On Her Website l Billboard News

Lorde seems to be releasing some new music.
The singer/songwriter shared cover artwork with the title "Solar Power" on her website Monday (June 7).
Lorde seems to be releasing some new music.
The singer/songwriter shared cover artwork with the title "Solar Power" on her website Monday (June 7).
Lorde knows just how to tease her fans about her upcoming music. The 24-year-old New Zealander songstress just debuted a spicy new..
Yes, we're serious...
*Lorde* has updated her website, indicating her return later this year.
The New Zealand..