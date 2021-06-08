Woman frustrated by roommate’s ‘disrespectful’ work-from-home demands: ‘Lock your door’

A woman doesn't want to lend her bedroomto her roommate as a workspace.

Now theroommate is upset.

She explained the situationon Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."I live in a house with three girls," she said."Three of us have all started working from home,and one girl 'Jane' has been furloughed”.“She has finally gone back to work this monthand is working from home three days a week”.“The three of us who've been workinghave set up workspaces in our bedrooms,but Jane … has the smallest room, so saysshe can't set up a desk in there”.“I made the decision to move in with my boyfriend.Now that we're out of lockdown, I'm still spendingthe majority of my time at my boyfriend's house”.“Jane has asked me if she can use my room towork in whilst I'm not there, and I said no”."I've paid full rent and bills despite not beingin the house nine months out of the last 14 …I'm not super keen on Jane anyway, she can bequite rude without thinking about it and I justdon't really want her in my space”.Reddit users were not on Jane's side forthis one.

”You’re paying rent so it’s your room.Lock your door!" someone commented