Bank fraud case

OF STOLEN CHECKS FROM NEW YORKWIND UP IN HAMPTON ROADS.

NOWTHREE PEOPLE ARE FACINGCHARGES.

REPORTER MARGARETKAVANAGH HAS MORE ON THEDETAILS OF THE CASE.(PKG) THESE FEDERAL DOCUMENTSOUTLINE HOW FOUR CHECKSWRITTEN BY FOUR DIFFERENTBUSINESSES -- TOTALING OVER140-THOUSAND DOLLARS WERESTOLEN FROM A POSTAL CARRIER'SROUTE IN NEW YORK BACK IN2019.

ONE CAME FROM JCREW ANDANOTHER FROM A COMPANY THATMAKES EQUIPMENT FOR DISABLEDPEOPLE.

THEY SAY THE STOLENCHECKS WERE BROUGHT DOWN TOHAMPTON ROADS.

AUTHORITIES SAYAN UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN ISACCUSED OF WORKING WITHSEVERAL OTHERS TO OPENFRAUDULENT BUSINESS LICENSESAND ACCOUNTS IN THE CITY OFMPHATON.

THEY SAY SHE CALLEDTHE BUSINESSES THE SAME NAMESTHAT WERE ON THE STOLENCHECKS.

FEDS SAY THEURPO PSEWAS TO DEPOSIT THE CHECKS INTOTHE NEW FRAUDULENT ACCOUNTS -THEN WITHDRAW IT AND DIVIDE ITUP AMONG THE GROUP CRIMEANALYST AND FORMER DETECTIVERICHARD JAMES IS NOT CONNECTEDTO THIS CASE, BUT SAID THEFEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCECORPORATION WHICH IS PART OFTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT -- ISTHE VICTI IMN CASES LIKE THISTO THIS ALONG WITH THE PUBLIC.(SOT: RICHARD JAMES/CRIMEANALYST) SO.

02:54 THEDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND FBIIS GOING TO DO ANINVESTIGATION BECAUSESOMEONE'S PAYING, YOU KNOWTHAT INSURANCE FOR MONEY THATIS STOLEN&& 8:52 THE BOTTOMLINE IS THE TAXPAYERS ALWAYS,THE ONE THAT PAYS THAT WE HAVETO PAY FOR THE FBI, WE HAVE TOPAY FOR INVESTIGATORS, WE GO,WE ARE WE'RE DOING THEINSURANCE SO IT'S GONNA AFFECTTHE TAXPAYERS AND ETH BOTTOMLINE OF OUR COUNTRY.

(TRACK)THE SUSPECTS ARE FACING BANKFRAUD AND OTHER CHARGES -BREONIA WATSON AND RONNIEROBINSON ARE FROM NEWPORT NEWSAND HAMPTON.

AND THE THIRDSUSPECT - BROSSON DEPEINE ISFROM NEW YORK.

HE ATTORNEYTOLD NEWS 3 HIS CLIENT HASPLED NOT GUILTY, IS ASKING FORA TRIAL BY JURY AD NGOINGFORWARD TO PROVE HISINNOCENCE.

(SOT: RICHARDJAMES/CRIME ANALYST) 10:41THESE PEOPLE HAVE RIGHTS TODUE PROCESS, SO THEY HAVE THERIGHT TO HAVE THEIR DAY INCOURT, (ONCAM TAG) ALL THREESUSPECTS HAVE COURT SCHEDULEDFOR THEIR NEXT HEARING ON JUNE14 AT THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE.MARGARET KAVANAGH, NEWS 3

