DREAM HORSE Movie Clip -Something Better I Can Do - Plot synopsis: xperience the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette).

With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites.

Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.

Also starring Damian Lewis.