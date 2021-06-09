Thy Neighbor Movie (2018)

Thy Neighbor Movie (2018) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A hotshot young author becomes the pastor of a small-town church with big dreams of changing the world.

When the elders express that his quiet new neighbor is a lost cause, he makes it his personal mission to prove them wrong by getting him inside the church doors.

However, when he begins to suspect that this stranger may be a threat to his family's safety, he is forced to decide how far he will go to reach the lost.

Directed by George Johnson Starring Dave Payton, Jessica Koloian, Nathan Clarkson