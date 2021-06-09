Top 10 Hardest Movie Boss Fights Ever

These big bads lived up to their name...and then some!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the big screen battles between the protagonists and the villains that gave the heroes the fight of their lives.
These big bads lived up to their name...and then some!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the big screen battles between the protagonists and the villains that gave the heroes the fight of their lives.
These big bads lived up to their name...and then some!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the big screen battles between the protagonists and the villains that gave the heroes the fight of their lives.
Our countdown includes "Avengers: Endgame", "The Matrix", "Harry Potter", and more!