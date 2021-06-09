The Flash S07E13 Masquerade

The Flash 7x13 "Masquerade" Season 7 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - CECILE IS TRAPPED - Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison.

Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger.

Joe (Jesse L.

Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer's old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M.

Walker (713).

Original airdate 6/15/2021.