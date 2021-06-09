Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Brooklyn battered with rain, flooding due to thunderstorm

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
Brooklyn battered with rain, flooding due to thunderstorm
Brooklyn battered with rain, flooding due to thunderstorm
A severe thunderstorm moved into the Tri-State area on Tuesday, June 8.

A severe thunderstorm moved into the Tri-State area on Tuesday, June 8.

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather statement and a flash flood warning for New York City and the surrounding area.

Flooding, lightning strikes, and power outages were reported across the area.

The footage was filmed in Brooklyn, New York and posted on social media by @abigailwrites.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage