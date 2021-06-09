Flor de los Milagros Contreras León, leader of extremist group linked to Fuerza Popular, La Resistencia, argues with Peru Libre

Flor de los Milagros Contreras León, leader of the extremist group, La Resistencia, harasses Pedro Castillo supporters during the 2021 presidential elections on June 8.

La Resistencia is a long-time supporter of the Keiko Fujimori party Fuerza Popular.

Video shows Contreras calling "Communist" to a Castillo female supporter.

Later in the video, another supporter calls the female to not respond to provocations.