Denver Police Arrest 5 Fans At CONCACAF Nations League Finals At Empower Field At Mile High

Some out-of-control fans attended the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver police arrested four fans for trespassing and one person for throwing projectiles at players.
The City of Denver hosted the CONCACAF Nations League Finals -- and Denver is hoping to be one of the cities selected for World Cup..
Empower Field at Mile High will host the American, Mexican, Honduran and Costa Rican men’s national soccer teams in the inaugural..