Wild monkeys in Andaman Sea fed by tourists

This is the amusing moment kind tourists fed snacks to wild monkeys swimming in the Andaman sea in southern Thailand.

Footage shows the primates taking a refreshing dip in the water while tourists excitedly threw bread to feed them in Phuket.

After discovering a new food source while swimming, the monkeys jumped on board in hopes of finding more snacks on the boat.

Tourist Taideaw Bangsareh said: "The wild monkeys looked very happy when we threw them bread and mango.

All of us tried to stay calm when they jumped over asking for more food."