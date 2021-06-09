U.S. pledges investment in Mexico to stem migration

Mexico and the United States signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding to promote the development in Central America, during Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the Latin American country.

The United States on Tuesday pledged $130 million to Mexico over the next three years to support workers’ rights and help stem migration.

The promise made by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris comes after bilateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It’s part of a longer trip to address surging migration to the U.S.-Mexico border from Northern Triangle countries, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

"I'm proud to report that the agreements that we have reached, again, are the result of all of the work leading up to this this week, and they are very tangible and very specific.

Do I declare this trip a success?

Yes, I do." U.S. President Joe Biden asked Harris to lead migration efforts, after the number of migrant families detained at the U.S.-Mexico border skyrocketed earlier this year.

Much of her trip, which included a stop in Guatemala, focused on root causes of migration, like corruption and the lack of economic opportunity.

“If it is a priority to us to be concerned about what is happening at our border, then it must be a priority for us to understand why people leave.” In a statement, the U.S. said it will support infrastructure initiatives, like farming, housing and tourism in the southern Mexico region bordering Guatemala.

Mexico and the U.S. will meet again in September to flesh out an investment deal.