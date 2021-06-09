This video shows an aerial view of vivid lightning that accompanied severe storms as they moved through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on June 8.
Vivid lightning, storm strikes Pennsylvania
The thunderstorms were associated with heavy rains that produced flash flooding in parts of Montgomery and Chester Counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania.