Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Vivid lightning, storm strikes Pennsylvania

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This video shows an aerial view of vivid lightning that accompanied severe storms as they moved through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on June 8.

The thunderstorms were associated with heavy rains that produced flash flooding in parts of Montgomery and Chester Counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

