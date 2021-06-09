Skip to main content
Lightning leaves massive hole in Massachusetts road

A severe thunderstorm moved into the Tri-State area and brought heavy rains and lightning on Tuesday, June 8.

Lightning struck in Hatfield, Massachusetts and left a hole on the road.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @MetJannaBrown.

