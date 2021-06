San Luis Obispo crossing guard retiring after 46 years

IN OUR POSITIVELY CENTRALCOASSEGMENT...WE LIKE TO FEATUREPEOPLE DOING GOOD THINGS FOROTHER IN OUR COMMUNITY....FOR THE PAST 46 YEARS.RAMONASILVA HAS BEEN KEEPINGSTUDENTS SAFE ON THEIR WAYSINSHEIMER ELEMENTARYSCHOOL IN SAN LUIS OBISPO.TODAY.

ON HER LAST DAYSCHOOL STAFF AND STUDENTSSHOWED THEIR APPRECIATION.KSBY NEWS REPORTER GINAAVALOS HAS THIS STORY THAT’SPOSITIVELY CENTRAL COAST.NAT/SOT STRAIGHT PACKSOT"ALRIGHT, DON’T RUN JUSTWALK..THAT’S GOOD OKAY YOU ENJOYYOUR SUMMER VACATION."IF YOU GREW UP IN SAN LUISOBISPO.YOU OR YOUR KIDS MAY HAVESEENHER AROUND..79-YEAR-OLD RAMONA SILVA HASBEEN A CROSSING GAURD FORSHINSHIEMER ELEMENTARY F46 YEARS...RAMONA SILVARETIERING AFTER 46 YEARS"TODAY WAS A NICE DAY..A BIGSURPRISE FOR ME TO COME DOWNHERE AND SEE ALL THIS.."SHE’S BEEN WORKING THISCROSSWALK ON LAUREL ANDAGUSTA FOR THE PAST 26YEARS...TODAY..THE COMMUNITY AND SCHOOLSTAFF WANTED TOCELEBRATE HER AND HER MANYYEARS OF SERVICE..JEFF MARTINSINSHEIMER ELEMENTARYPRINCIPAL"SHES ONE OF THE MOSTRELIABLEEMPLOYEES IVE EVER HAD ANDSHESHOWS UP ON TIME RAIN ORSHINE AND CAN ALWAYS CAN BCOUNTED ON TO CROSS OUTYOU CARDSAND FLOWERS TO SHOW THEIRAPPRECIATION...SOT"YOU HAVE A GOOD RETIREMENTOKAY?"JEFF"ITS NOT JUST STUDENTS ANDFAMILY ACTUALLY ITSCOMMUNITY MEMBERS THATREALLY RELY ONHER TOO.SO ITS REALLYREASSURING THROUGH THE YEARSMAKING SURE SHELOOKING OUT FOR PEOPLE."A VERY BITTER- SWEET MOMENTFOR RAMONA...RAMONA"I WILL MISS THE KIDS..SEEING THEKIDS EVERY DAY AND TALKINGTOPEOPLE AS THEY WALK BY...."AND FOR THE COMMUNITY..JEFF"DEFINITELY BITTERSWEET YOUKNOW WE HATE TO SEE HER GOBUT WE ARE ALSO HAPPY FOHER AS SHE RETIRESOFFICIALLY."BUT SHE SAYS SHE WILLCHERISH ALLTHE MEMORIES SHE MADE ANDHOLD ON TO THEM FOREVER...SOT"OKAYYYY LET ME CROSS YA..FOR THE LAST TIME..""BYE RAMONAA THANK YOU SOMUCH""BYEEEE"IN SAN LUIS OBISPO..GINA AVALOS KSBY NEWSS...##RAMONA SAYS HER PLANS AFTERRETIREMENT INCLUDE HANGIOUT WITH HER NEW PUPPY AFAMILY AS WELL AS DOING SOMEYARD WORK.###KSBY NEWS IS HIGHLIGHTINGTHE GOOD STORIES IN OURCOMMUNITY THAT SHOW OURRESILIENCE AND STRENGTH.IF YOU HAVE A STORY THAT ISPOSITIVELY CENTRAL COAST...SEND US AN EMAIL TO NEWS