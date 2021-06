Vaccine prices at private hospitals capped by centre| Covidshield| Covaxin| Sputnik V| Oneindia News

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi capped the service charge of vaccines administered by private hospitals at Rs 150, the Centre on Tuesday fixed the maximum price for Covid vaccines to be given by private players.

Under the new circular, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145.

