The new Cupra Born Interior Design

The Paseo del Born, one of Barcelona’s most popular tourist areas, gets transformed into a film set, with cameras and spotlights ready to turn a terrace into the backdrop for a meeting between CUPRA President Wayne Griffiths and actor and CUPRA ambassador Daniel Brühl.

This is how the world presentation of the brand’s first 100% electric model begins, in a production with motion picture overtones designed to inspire from Barcelona.