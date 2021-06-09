Jeep® Wrangler 4xe - Sahara and Rubicon

Marked by exclusive “Electric Blue” exterior design cues, the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid skillfully combines the most advanced technology with the freest and most authentic Jeep spirit.

Indeed, it fully appeals to off-road enthusiasts, courtesy of electrification that improves its legendary capability.

At the same time, it is the ideal solution for those customers who are looking for an SUV to be used every day, and who are unwilling to compromise between freedom, fun and respect for the environment.

This gave birth to a Wrangler, 100% unstoppable as per the Jeep tradition, and sporting unprecedented features: it is the most eco-friendly and off-road capable Wrangler ever, while maintaining the open air freedom that has always been hallmark of the Wrangler driving experience.

Performance has also been enhanced: Wrangler 4xe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and delivers 380 hp of maximum combined output and 637 Nm of torque.

In addition, it drives 4x4 in “pure electric” mode, with never-seen-before low-end control, and can ensure more than 50 km of “pure electric” zero emissions range (in the urban WLTP cycle), which is perfect for everyday commutes in the city.

Full battery recharge is available in less than 3 hours with options for scheduling, and – courtesy of the Max Regen feature – to increase the battery charge when coasting.