Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Son doesn't know how to react as dad reveals clean-shaven look

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:00s 0 shares 1 views
This toddler didn't know how to react as his dad revealed his new clean-shaven look.

Vishnupriya Ayyappan, based in San Diego, filmed her son's reaction as he saw his father's new look.

She said: "My husband wanted to shave his beard off.

My second baby had never seen a clean-shaven dad.

So, I wanted to capture his expression when he saw his father without his facial hair for the very first time.

"I never thought my most mischievous son would be so stunned." This footage was filmed on May 18.

