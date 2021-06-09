TikToker films blind kitten's road to recovery after rescuing it from brink of death

Vanessa Ciranni said: "I heard this baby cat crying outside my house.

A woman based in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, shared a series of videos as she nursed a blind kitten she rescued back to health.

"It looked like she had been starving for weeks and was about to die.

She used to panic when I first started taking care of her but she is slowly accepting me.

"She starts crying when left alone.

I am trying hard to find a good home for her." Ciranni posted the videos to TikTok where they have accumulated over 2.3 million likes.