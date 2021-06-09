Shiba Inu retches as owner eats durian fruit in China

A Shiba Inu retched when its owner ate a durian fruit in eastern China.

The funny video, shot in the city of Weihai in Shandong Province on June 4, shows the dog smelling its butt repeatedly and then retching while its owner ate durian fruit at home.

The owner said: ”It thought itself pooped and smelt its butt as well as retches repeatedly when I’m having durian fruit.” Durian fruit is known for emitting a pungent odor similar to that of rotting onions.

The video was provided by local media with permission.