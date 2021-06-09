Trailer of anthology 'Ray' unveiled

The trailer of the upcoming OTT anthology "Ray", featuring four stories by the late maestro Satyajit Ray, dropped on Tuesday.
The anthology is slated to release on June 25.
Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the anthology series feature intricate and complex characters enacted..