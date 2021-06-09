Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam
Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 36th birthday today.

On her special day, her father Anil Kapoor shared photos from her childhood and penned a special note for her.

#anilkapoor #happybirtdaysonam #sonamkapoor