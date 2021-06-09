Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 36th birthday today.
On her special day, her father Anil Kapoor shared photos from her childhood and penned a special note for her.
#anilkapoor #happybirtdaysonam #sonamkapoor
Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 36th birthday today.
On her special day, her father Anil Kapoor shared photos from her childhood and penned a special note for her.
#anilkapoor #happybirtdaysonam #sonamkapoor
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to wish her friend and manager, Poonam Damania, a happy birthday. On..