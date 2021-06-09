Groom left embarrassed after dropping cake during wedding ceremony in Argentina

The groom was left embarrassed at this wedding ceremony after dropping a cake his mother-in-law had made for him.

Mario, the groom, pretends to fling the tray but the cake slides off the edge and smashes onto the ground.

The groom immediately puts his hand on his head as a cry of shock is let out by the reception.

Carlos, the filmer, told Newsflare: "The wedding was of Mario and Ailen, two friends of mine from the city of La Plata, in Buenos Aires.

"It was a lot of fun because Mario drops the cake that his mother-in-law had made for him.

"The mother-in-law was upset at first, but then everything worked out." This footage was filmed in November 2018.