Ram Rahim Singh tests Covid+; Daughter not allowed to attend him, against jail policy |Oneindia News

Medanta Hospital authorities have suspended the attendant card of Honeypreet Insan who is the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The hospital in Gurugram took the step after Haryana Police objected to her being his attendant.

