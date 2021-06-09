'I'm self-caring!' US toddler explains to mum why she is relaxing in the bath

This 3-year-old girl explains to her mum that she is "self-caring" while relaxing in the bath.

The mum is heard asking her daughter Hollyn "what are you doing?" and the little girl replies "I don't know." "Having a little self-care?" asks the mum.

Hollyn then replies: "Self-care.

I'm self-caring." This footage was filmed in their home in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26.