FACE OF THE DEVIL Movie

FACE OF THE DEVIL Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Vanessa Saba, Sergio Gjurinovic and Maria Fernanda Valera, star as city friends who travel to the Peruvian Amazon where they encounter the Tunche, a primeval spirit whose shrill whistle is an omen of impending death.

But as they try to escape the Tunche they come to realise that the demon is already amongst them.