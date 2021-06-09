UK photographer uses miniature human figures to create scenes that will transport you on holiday

She went completely cross-eyed when I was photographing this one! "I hope that the work raises a smile, and I also hope that some of the work helps to inspire others to get creative with macro photography at home."ENDS

A photographer has used every day objects to set up mini scenes using 2cm human figures to transport you on holiday - even if you can't leave your house.David Gilliver, 41, sets up a backdrop and suspends a 3cm plane in front of it with fishing line to form the surreal photos.David uses egg cartons and cotton wool to recreate mountains, and cauliflower as a blanket of fluffy clouds.The photographer said: "This year I have spent most of my time creating a new series of artworks that explore the magic and beauty of our imagination. "Due to the ongoing travel restrictions and a strong desire to just get on an aeroplane and fly away somewhere, "I felt strongly compelled to create a new series of macro photography that follows a 3cm aeroplane on a journey around our home. "We are also desperate to see family members that are in France and on the Channel Island of Guernsey and so I think I made this work partly as an escape, and partly for cathartic reasons in response to not being able to travel so much at the moment." He named this photoset 'Gilliver's Travels' after the Jonathan Swift novel.The majority of the photos were created in his home in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, with the help of his six-year-old daughter Léa.Each scene takes between two and three hours to set up, shoot with his Canon 5D Mark III and 100mm Macro Lens and then carefully edit out the fishing line.David said: "For over 20 years now I have been creating artworks and dioramas using tiny figurines but this time around I wanted to create a series of photographs that focused on travel seeing as we can do so little of it at the moment. "So I found a tiny aeroplane on eBay and put my imagination to work."I think my personal favourite is the one where the little aeroplane is flying in front of my daughter's face.

A photographer has used every day objects to set up mini scenes using 2cm human figures to transport you on holiday - even if you can't leave your house.David Gilliver, 41, sets up a backdrop and suspends a 3cm plane in front of it with fishing line to form the surreal photos.David uses egg cartons and cotton wool to recreate mountains, and cauliflower as a blanket of fluffy clouds.The photographer said: "This year I have spent most of my time creating a new series of artworks that explore the magic and beauty of our imagination.

"Due to the ongoing travel restrictions and a strong desire to just get on an aeroplane and fly away somewhere, "I felt strongly compelled to create a new series of macro photography that follows a 3cm aeroplane on a journey around our home.

"We are also desperate to see family members that are in France and on the Channel Island of Guernsey and so I think I made this work partly as an escape, and partly for cathartic reasons in response to not being able to travel so much at the moment." He named this photoset 'Gilliver's Travels' after the Jonathan Swift novel.The majority of the photos were created in his home in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, with the help of his six-year-old daughter Léa.Each scene takes between two and three hours to set up, shoot with his Canon 5D Mark III and 100mm Macro Lens and then carefully edit out the fishing line.David said: "For over 20 years now I have been creating artworks and dioramas using tiny figurines but this time around I wanted to create a series of photographs that focused on travel seeing as we can do so little of it at the moment.

"So I found a tiny aeroplane on eBay and put my imagination to work."I think my personal favourite is the one where the little aeroplane is flying in front of my daughter's face.

She went completely cross-eyed when I was photographing this one!

"I hope that the work raises a smile, and I also hope that some of the work helps to inspire others to get creative with macro photography at home."ENDS