UK eight-year-old wows coaches with exceptional golf skills

A talented golf ace has set his sights on being the next Tiger Woods after wowing coaches with his exceptional skill off the tee - at just eight years old. Layton Riches only picked up a set of golf clubs last year but already has hopes of one day wearing the famous Masters green jacket worn by his hero.Despite only playing the sport for 14 months, the schoolboy has already picked up his first British Junior Golf Tour title and has caught the eye of Rory McIlroy's new coach.The talented youngster won the South Staffs Classic in May in just 42 shots, five ahead of second place. Little Layton, who hopes to one day turn pro and win many trophies like his five-time Master winning hero, said: "When I first picked up the golf club it felt like I had already played the sport before."I always hit the ball and I hit it straight.

When I played my first game, I thought this is what I want to do."I want to wear a Master's jacket that is my dream.

I love winning trophies and I want to be like Tiger Woods."I hope I will turn pro one day."Amazingly, Layton only picked up a club for the first time in early 2020 after his uncle bought him a second-hand set for Christmas. Since then, the "natural talent" has spent nearly every day at the Sandhill Golf Club in Barnsley, South Yorks., perfecting a swing he hopes will make him a world champion. And already he has trained at legendary coach Pete Cowen's Academy.Cowen, who has trained the likes of Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy, told proud dad Dale Riches, 33, he had "never seen a swing" like Layton's.It didn't take long for him to defeat his dad, who has since become his caddy as he can no longer compete with him, as well as other adults at the club. Dale, a landscape gardener, has juggled between working and driving Layton around the country to compete in tournaments.He said that the determined schoolboy spends up to six hours a day polishing his putts and constantly asks him to take him to the golf course. The dad-of-two said: "We found out about his golfing abilities by complete chance really - his uncle bought him a golf club for Christmas and the rest is history."Layton was just a natural on the ball, he had the technique down from the moment he started playing. "I have no idea where it has all come from, but he's brilliantly talented."All he says to me is he wants to go chipping and putting.

His work ethic is unbelievable especially for someone his age."He's so special, everyone who has seen him play has said that he's got a perfect swing."Dale said that Layton didn't need many lessons before he was ready to compete, but his most impressive quality is his maturity at just eight years old.Dale said: "Layton barely needed lessons to get himself to this level, it all just came to him."But what's most impressive is just how smart and mature he is for his age, both in how he plays but how he carries himself on the course."He doesn't think he's better than anyone but he wants to beat everyone."Dale is hoping for sponsorship to fund travel expenses as Layton's career progresses.He said: "We know how difficult it will be for a working-class family to make it pro but Layton is determined.

I know he has all the tools to do it."Words can't even come close to describing how proud I am of him.

He makes me well up just thinking about it. "We hope Layton can represent Yorkshire on a national and international level - we're very proud of who we are and where we come from."