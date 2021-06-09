Skip to main content
Top 10 People Who Secretly Lived In Someone Else's Home

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:03s 0 shares 1 views
These people took squatting to a whole new level.

For this list, we’re only looking at verified, true stories of people who found themselves living with a secret stranger.

Our countdown includes Stanley Carter, Theodore Edward Coneys, Tatsuko Horikawa, and more!

