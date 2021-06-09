Top 10 People Who Secretly Lived In Someone Else's Home

For this list, we’re only looking at verified, true stories of people who found themselves living with a secret stranger.

These people took squatting to a whole new level.

These people took squatting to a whole new level.

For this list, we’re only looking at verified, true stories of people who found themselves living with a secret stranger.

Our countdown includes Stanley Carter, Theodore Edward Coneys, Tatsuko Horikawa, and more!