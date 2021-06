How American Ballet Theatre bounced back after losing all revenue due to COVID

American Ballet Theatre is considered one of the greatest dance companies in the world.

When COVID hit, ABT had to cancel its entire season.

As a company with a budget of $40M a year, it lost all of its revenue from touring fees and ticket sales.

Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie sought inspiration from the NBA and created various bubbles across the U.S. for their dancers to continue to train and perform.