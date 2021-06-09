Super League six in £22m settlement with Premier League

A financial settlement worth a combined £22million has been reached between England’s six Super League rebel clubs and the Premier League, the PA news agency understands.Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham announced themselves as founder members of the competition on April 18, but had withdrawn within 72 hours amid fan protests and opposition from the Premier League, UEFA, FIFA and even the British Government.
