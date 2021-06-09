Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman!

Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman!.

Natalie Portman turns 40 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

She missed the “Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace” premiere so she could study for her high school final exam.

2.

Portman has been taking dance lessons since she was 4 years old.

3.

She was discovered in a pizza parlor when she was 10 years old.

4.

Portman can speak English, Hebrew, Spanish, French, German and Japanese.

5.

Her given name is Natalie Hershlag, but she took her grandmother’s maiden name for her stage name, Natalie Portman.

Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman!