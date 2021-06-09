Neighbours angered as elderly man in China lives with over 100 rats and treats them as pets

This elderly man's neighbours complained as he lives with over 100 rats and treats them as his pets in eastern China.

This elderly man's neighbours complained as he lives with over 100 rats and treats them as his pets in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Shanghai on May 19, shows a group of rats climbing down a clothesline and running into an apartment through its window.

In another clip, the apartment was filled up with rubbish.

According to reports, the elderly man in his 70s lives alone and he likes to collect scraps and brings them back home.

The elderly man said he treated the rats as pets.

He picked the wet garbage back to feed himself and the rats.

The neighbourhood committee is trying to persuade the elderly man to tidy up and disinfect his flat.

The video was provided by local media with permission.