Michael J. Fox was FORCED to retire from acting! 5 things you should know about the actor

Michael J.

Fox became one of the biggest and most beloved names in Hollywood when he cut his teeth in the classic sitcom ‘Family Ties’ way back in the 1980s.

.He may have retired from acting last year but in honour of his 60th birthday, here are five facts you may not have known about the ‘Back to the Future’ star...