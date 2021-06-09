3 of the Best Natural Sleep Aids

1.

Melatonin.

Melatonin is a hormone that is naturally produced by the body.

It helps to regulate the sleep cycle.

.

According to LifeHack, it is one of the more highly-recommended supplements when indications of sleep difficulties arise.

.

2.

Ashwagandha.

This ancient Indian herb, or adaptogen, is known for its stress-reducing effects.

.

It also promotes good health in the brain and central nervous system... ...and can help address increased cortisol levels that could contribute to insomnia.

.

3.

Magnesium .

This natural sleep aid can be obtained through a healthy, balanced diet.

Magnesium is needed for over 600 cellular reactions that occur in the body.

Nuts, legumes, avocados, tofu and whole grains are just a few of the foods that can naturally boost your magnesium.

.

It is important to note that while natural sleep aids can be bought over the counter and are generally safe to use.

You should always consult a medical professional before introducing any kind of new supplements into your diet.