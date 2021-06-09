Wealthiest Americans Pay Almost No Income Taxes, ProPublica Report Finds

The report focuses on the 25 richest Americans.

It was released June 8.

The nonprofit news organization compiled the report based on a "vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation's wealthiest people.".

The unverified tax documents span back for 15 years.

While ProPublica investigators did not discover evidence of illegal activity.

They did discover how the wealthiest Americans use tax loopholes to avoid paying income taxes, sometimes altogether.

The report especially highlights a strategy known as "buy, borrow, die.".

Under this strategy, wealthy individuals make money through investments which is free from tax until the investment is sold.

This is known as "realized gain.".

The "buy, hold, die" strategy allows accumulated wealth to be passed on to subsequent generations, almost tax free.

Responding to the report, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig stated an investigation is already underway to discover how the tax documents were leaked.

I can confirm that there is an investigation with respect to the allegations that the source of the information from that article came from the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Rettig, IRS Commissioner, via NBC News.

Many Democratic lawmakers cited the report in support of President Joe Biden's initiative to transform the tax code and close tax loopholes.

The big picture is that this data shows that the country's wealthiest, who profited immensely during the pandemic, have not been paying their fair share, Sen.

Ron Wyden (D-OR), Senate Finance Committee Chairman, via NBC News